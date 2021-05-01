POCATELLO,, Idaho (KIFI) – People came out to Idaho State University Friday to help children.

Members of the football team, spirit squad, and national guard cooked burgers for those who showed up.

Together they raised 500 dollars while also bringing awareness to the problem…

“Being able to just support something for the kids, especially child abuse, something that is just a horrible thing that happens to many kids that it’s not a very known about,” said Tanner Conner, ISU wide reciever. “So I think it’s cool for us to come out here and support it. Let the community know that it’s going on and kind of raise awareness and hopefully just make some money and generate some money for the kids.”

The gateway transitional care center in pocatello organized the event.

