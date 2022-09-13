POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s College of Education is partnering with ISU Athletics to host Education Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 in conjunction with the football home opener vs. Central Arkansas.

To honor educators, Idaho State will be offering $10 game ticket vouchers, and donating $2 from each voucher to a school of choice.

The vouchers, which were distributed to Southeast Idaho schools for teachers and students, must be presented to the ticket office to redeem the $10 ticket.

More vouchers, along with free food, prizes, games will be available at the College of Education Tailgate Party on the south side of Holt Arena in the grass near the practice field starting at 11 a.m. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

For more information, please call the ISU Ticket Office at (208) 282-FANS. For more information about the College of Education Tailgate Party, contact Aubi Crabtree at aubicrabtree@isu.edu.

The post ISU to host Education Day during home football game Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.