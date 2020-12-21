U.S. Army / Miguel Pena

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University announced Monday it will implement a mandatory COVID-19 screening program for all students, staff and faculty beginning with the spring semester.

The screening involves a non-invasive, saliva-based sample that will be self-collected. The entire process will take about five minutes and results should be available in 24 to 48 hours. There will be no cost to the campus community.

Participants do not need to receive a negative test result before continuing with on-campus activities, but if results are positive, the university’s health team will provide further instructions for self-isolation, contact tracing, and follow-up medical care.

The return-to-campus screening program is aimed at tracking asymptomatic people in the campus community. ISU will continue to track and test individuals who are symptomatic. It includes contractors and affiliates who have a regular on-campus presence or contact with faculty, staff, or students. It will also apply to visitors using indoor facilities.

“We are doing everything we can to support the health and safety of our campus community,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “This screening program is another tool intended to complement the public health guidelines we established earlier this year, which include physical distancing, face-covering requirements, and increased sanitization practices. This program will support our continued ability to provide on-campus, in-person instruction for our students.” The screening program will not replace the University’s on-campus requirement for face coverings, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing, as well as other public health guidelines.

The University will establish screening locations in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Meridian with walk-up and drive-through options. ISU said it would establish other arrangements at its campuses in Twin Falls and Anchorage, Alaska.

ISU also plans to implement ongoing screening for select populations. Those will continue throughout the spring semester.

