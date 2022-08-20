POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning this fall, Idaho State University will offer a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy degree for respiratory therapists currently working in the field.

The program, offered by the College of Technology, is delivered entirely in an online format, with the option for face-to-face interactive instruction.

The goal of the program is to provide graduates the knowledge, skills and attributes to prepare them for advanced practice in respiratory care. A Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy (BSRT) prepares students to be more competitive in the workforce — opening up opportunities for higher pay, managerial positions and better guaranteeing their credentials will be sought after in the future. The BSRT provides the student with competencies needed in clinical practice, patient care, leadership or management roles in a general healthcare facility, such as a hospital, clinic, medical office, home care, pulmonary rehabilitation, senior care facility, or sleep lab. The curriculum includes courses on leadership, disease management, disaster management, quality management, gerontology, multicultural health care and research.

Respiratory therapists perform patient assessment and diagnostic testing, administer respiratory treatments, and provide emergency, critical care and ventilator management to patients in the ICU, ER or trauma center, and general care to patients in the medical, surgical, and pediatric units, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, and home care. They deal with adult, pediatric, infant and neonatal patients who have deficiencies and abnormalities of the cardiopulmonary system. They are part of the code blue team and other emergency or transport team.

Applicants to the program must have earned an Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, or Associate of Occupational Science, or equivalent, with a major in respiratory therapy from a CoARC or CAAHEP accredited program. They must currently hold an active Registered Respiratory Therapist credential from the National Board for Respiratory Care). Applicants who earned the Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT) credential are eligible to apply if they achieved a high cut score on the TMC exam (RRT eligible).

For more information, please contact the Health Occupations Department in the College of Technology at 208-282-4370.

