POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In an effort to meet the growing employment demands of social media positions, Idaho State University will offer a new option to students starting Fall 2022.

Students interested in earning a degree in communication will now have the ability to pursue a new emphasis within ISU’s Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion that enables them to pursue a variety of careers within the digital media industry.

The new emphasis, titled Social Media and Digital Communication, will focus on skills such as photo, graphic and video editing as well as multiplatform storytelling and media analytics in order to achieve a successful career in the competitive world of social media management.

“We teach the skills and abilities that lead to careers, combined with critical reasoning and speaking abilities that are connected to promotion,” Department Chair James DiSanza said. “New jobs are being created within social media fields and digital media requires content creators. That’s what this program is aimed at.”

Students interested in pursuing the Social Media and Digital Communication emphasis are able to enroll now. For more information, visit the ISU Communication, Media, and Persuasion webpage at isu.edu/cmp or contact the department at (208) 282-3695 to schedule a tour.

The post ISU to offer new social media emphasis for communication degree appeared first on Local News 8.