POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State University’s College of Business announced Thursday that it will retain many of the online courses it started during the COVID-19 emergency into the fall 2020 semester.

After meeting with faculty and staff, the College decided to continue offering many courses in both online and in-person sections.

“I’ve had a lot of students reach out to me unsure of whether or not they are comfortable being in a classroom setting in the fall where they cannot social distance,” said Tara Smith, director of undergraduate studies. “Before, there was a lot of uncertainty about what classes would look like for us in the fall. I couldn’t give students a clear answer on what they could expect.”

As registration for fall gets underway, ISU is assuring students they can complete a full program without the worry or concern about a pandemic classroom situation.

Some of these programs already had online courses available on a more periodic, rotating basis, but the college has committed to offer those courses more consistently so a full program of study can be completed for each student seeking an online education. Programs with an online option include finance, general business, health care administration, management, marketing, and as always, the Master of Business Administration and Master of Healthcare Administration degrees.

Acting Business College Dean Neil Tocher said the college is strongly focused on offering experimental learning opportunities that allow students to practice what they are learning in real or simulated business settings. The online courses will offer those opportunities through various work options.

