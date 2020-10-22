POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University’s total student enrollment for the Fall 2020 semester is 11,786, a 7.5% decline in undergraduate students and a 6.9% increase in graduate students.

While Idaho State’s overall fall enrollment was down 639 students (5.1%), the largest decrease was 430 dual-enrolled high school students.

Early College students, or students taking University courses while still in high school, are officially included in the University’s enrollment report.

The University estimates the decline in high school dual enrollment students is, in part, due to the irregular timing of fall high school operations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excluding dual-enrolled high school students, the overall decline was 2.1%.

Idaho State’s enrollment shows an increase in transfer students to the University. Idaho resident transfer students increased by 2.9%, and non-Idaho resident transfer students increased 41.7%.

In addition, the University saw an increase of 143 graduate students, for a total of 2,203.

“Our University came together as a team to focus on fully supporting our students during a time of great uncertainty,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, but throughout all of the uncertainty and adjustments to our operations, we have remained focused on our mission of education. We know COVID-19 impacted our fall enrollment, and we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students in the spring.”