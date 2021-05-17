POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Monday, Idaho State University will remove the on-campus face-covering requirement for fully vaccinated individuals, President Kevin Satterlee announced.

Satterlee said in a letter to students the decision is based upon updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and is a huge step forward to return toward normal operations.

He said individuals who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are still encouraged to wear face coverings in accordance with the CDC guidance.

“Vaccine appointments are widely available, and I encourage, and I do so in the strongest possible terms, all members of our Bengal family to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The science behind the vaccines is sound, and it is the best method by which we return our society to normal so we can all enjoy the activities and personal connections we have so greatly missed,” he said.

He also announced the return of on-campus events and gatherings without attendance limits since Idaho is now in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

You can view the entire letter below.

