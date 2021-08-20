POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Idaho State University has updated its mask policy.

They now require masks for everyone indoors including sporting events at Holt Arena and Reed Gym.

This is regardless of vaccination status unless you are alone in a private office, campus housing or workspace.

The policy will be reviewed every two weeks and could be removed if the situation improves.

The university is also encouraging everyone who can to get vaccinated.

Brigham Young University Provo will also now require masks inside classrooms and any indoor space where physical distancing can’t be maintained as well as other areas as directed even if someone has been fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated faculty who can maintain physical distance can take off their masks when teaching.

The mask policy will be reviewed again at the end of September.

