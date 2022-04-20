POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a season of programming that featured guests and faculty conductors, Idaho State University welcomes Nell Flanders to serve as Artistic Director and Conductor for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and ISU Chamber Orchestra. Flanders will also teach in various classroom and applied lesson settings for the College of Arts and Letters.

“We are absolutely ecstatic Dr. Flanders joined our team,” said Shandra Helman, Chair of the Music Department. “She brings a wonderfully vibrant energy into ISU’s School of Performing Arts. Her commitment to music education and performance is inspirational, and her smile is delightfully contagious!”

Flanders comes to Idaho State from the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, where she served as assistant conductor, and The Chelsea Symphony in New York City, where she was conductor and concertmaster. She has been teaching and conducting at the Manhattan School of Music High School Division for many years, and as a full-time faculty member at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues in the music department,” Flanders said. “I am going to step right into this community of like-minded, friendly, and innovative, dynamic people.”

Flanders will assume her role in the fall, conducting the September symphony. She says that she is impressed with the university and community collaboration aspect of the symphony.

“I’m so impressed with the faculty I’ve met,” Flanders said. “The fact that the faculty perform with the orchestra shows their commitment to the ensemble and their engagement, and is such an amazing opportunity for students to be able to perform with their teachers in this very professional setting.”

Flanders holds a Bachelor of Music degree in violin and piano performance from Oberline Conservatory of Music, as well as a Master of Music degree in violin performance from the University of Akron. She also earned a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Mannes College–The New School for Music. Her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in orchestral conducting is from Peabody Conservatory.

