Technology

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It is time to look at your computer software and see if you need to update to the newest Windows operating system.

Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7 last month. Computer service expert Monte McCall says you need to update to Windows 10 as soon as possible.

“Windows 7, get it upgraded,” McCall said. “If you are running XP or Vista, you should’ve updated years ago. So they are well out of date.”

With Windows 7 service stopping, users will need to start thinking about finally upgrading to Windows 10 or buying a new computer altogether.

“The big problem with not upgrading is that there are holes and vulnerabilities in Windows 7 already,” McCall said. “If I was a hacker and if I found a hole years ago or a vulnerability, I wouldn’t say anything and wait until the support ended. I know Microsoft is not going to fix it. They’re not going to help anyone with it and I got access to that system.”

You can find out if your computer is running Windows 7 in your system settings. If you need help, McCall says to take it to a professional.

“First, bring the computer to somebody if you don’t know about it,” McCall said. “Have them evaluate it. See if it can even run Windows 10. If it will run the upgrade. Some of the machines if they were high-end Windows 7 devices, they will run it just fine. Medium, they may need an upgrade. Low-end Windows 7 machines might not even be worth doing it on because they won’t run really well.”

McCall says if you still want to use your Windows 7 computer, it is best to keep it off the internet so you decrease your risk of vulnerability.