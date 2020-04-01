Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Transportation Department crews are cleaning up debris in the wake of the M6.5 earthquake that shook the Central Idaho mountains Tuesday night.

Several mountain highways saw rock slides, including Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley, Idaho Highway 21 north and south of Loman, Idaho Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade, and Idaho Highway 52 east of Emmett.

Maintenance crews were dispatched to each location to clear and inspect roads.

Crews also scanned bridge structures for damage. There has been no serious damage discovered and bridges remain open, however, more detailed analysis will be conducted. Over the next several weeks, ITD says inspections will focus on priority structures to determine whether damage has been done and repairs are needed.

In the middle of all that, a storm system dumped 27 inches of snow in the Canyon Creek section of Idaho Highway 21, between Grandjean to Banner Summit. ITD closed the highway about 2 p.m. , several hours before the quake.

The number and extent of the landslides is not yet known and additional repairs may be required. It may be several days before that section of Idaho 21 is reopened. Highway 75 and U.S. 93 remain open to access Stanley.