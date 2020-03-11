Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Transportation Department has added another road to its previously ordered speed limit reductions.

Commercial vehicle speed restrictions have been ordered to reduce the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on Idaho Highway 48 from Roberts to Rigby. The restrictions will start Friday and continue through May.

The city of Shelley has also enacted a spring breakup speed limit on Hanson Road from West Fir Street to Country Club Road. Heavy trucks and equipment with two axles or more are prohibited from traveling on that road. Truck traffic from adjacent fields is prohibited from turning around on the road as well. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 miles per hour beginning Monday, March 16.

ITD previously ordered lower, 55 mile-per-hour speed limits on the following routes:

• US-20 from Chester to Ashton

• ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia

• ID-33 from US-20/26 junction to I-15

• ID-33 from Sugar City to Victor

• ID-22 from Dubois to ID-33 junction

• ID-47 from Ashton to milepost 7

ITD will also be temporarily lowering the speed limit to 30 mph for all commercial vehicles 10,000 GVWR or greater in the above areas. As spring breakup approaches, ITD crews will continue to repair potholes and monitor road conditions.