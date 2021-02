ITD

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Transportation Department crews are working on building snow trenches on SH33 in between Newdale and Tetonia.

ITD said in a Facebook post, “Yes the snow really is that tall and yes it’s hard for our guys to navigate through it but they find ways because they really are awesome.”

