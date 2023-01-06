EAST IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is working to address potholes created by rapidly changing temperatures this winter.

Recent snows followed by warm temperatures allows water to enter through cracks in asphalt. When that water freezes at night it can result in potholes forming on the surface of Idaho’s highways and freeways.

While winter maintenance typically focuses on keeping roads clear of snow, crews are also repairing potholes on I-15, within the city of Idaho Falls, as well as in other areas of the region.

“The biggest area that we have been fighting them are on I-15 between Exit 93 (Blackfoot) and the Blackfoot Rest Areas,” D5 operations engineer Greydon Wright said.

Similarly, D6 operations engineer Bryan Young reports they have been hard at work as well.

“This week we have received numerous comments about the potholes in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Maintenance Shed has successfully repaired the major potholes and will continue to repair the roadways as more potholes appear.”

However, Young points out that repairs are weather dependent. So, drivers must still pay attention to avoid hitting a rough piece of pavement.

Patching during the winter consists of using a “cold patch” that is intended to be a temporary solution. Crews will return in the summer to perform more permanent repairs as needed. In addition, ITD has several projects scheduled this year to address older pavement throughout the region.

The post <strong>ITD crews fixing potholes in East Idaho</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.