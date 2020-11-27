BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As winter weather arrives in Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department has launched its annual winter safety campaign, “Idaho Ready.”

The campaign aims to help drivers prepare for challenging conditions on the state’s highways, offering tips and resources to stay safe before drivers hit the road. Short videos, blog posts, and photos will be posted weekly to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and online at itd.idaho.gov/travel.

This year’s topics include how to best use Idaho 511, how to keep your vehicle ready for colder weather, winter driving tips,and safety advice from ITD’s own snow plow operators.

“We encourage drivers to always check the latest road reports and cameras at 511.idaho.gov before traveling, so you know what to expect. Have an emergency kit packed and ready just in case, slow down, and drive for the conditions,” said ITD Public Information Officer Jillian Garrigues.

Last winter ITD snow plow operators traveled 3.4 million miles clearing roads across the state.

The “Idaho Ready” campaign also focuses on keeping these important employees safe while they are hard at work.

When encountering a snow plow on the road, drivers are reminded, the safest place is behind the plow—never pass a snow plow on the right.