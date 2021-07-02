RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking for input on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP).

The 2022-2028 ITIP is a seven- year master plan of the state’s transportation improvements, and every July everyone is encouraged to participate.

Projects can range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. In all, the draft ITIP includes projects in all 44 counties and all modes of transportation. Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A complete breakdown of the draft plan can be found at itd.idaho.gov/funding, as well as an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects by narrowing it down to specific categories and locations.



A few of the major projects in Southeast Idaho include:

Full road reconstruction on SH-33 from the US-20/SH-33 interchange to Newdale.

Mill and overlay on SH-31 from Swan Valley to the Wyoming State Line.

Interchange improvements to the I-15 Exit 113 interchange in Idaho Falls including constructing roundabouts.

Comments will be taken from July 1-31 and can be e-mailed to ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to:



googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

ITIP – Comments

Attn: Office of Communication

P.O. Box 7129

Boise, ID 83707

Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department (208) 334-8119.

All comments will be reviewed, incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate, and responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.



After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October.

The post ITD now taking comments for all upcoming projects appeared first on Local News 8.