IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Osgood Road Interstate 15 overpasses are being closed to allow for bridge repairs, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Repairs are intended to extend the operational life of the bridge.

The construction work was scheduled to start Tuesday and continue through July 24.

“This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridge,” says ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes, “ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridge.”

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to place traffic control setups at the construction site, which will include some intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with the temporary bridge closures.

