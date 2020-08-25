News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Transportation Department has outlined five major projects it hopes to build along the Interstate 15 Inkom Corridor.

ITD will open its plans to public input during an online public meeting format beginning Tuesday, September 1 and continuing through September 22.

During that time, the public can ask questions and provide comments on the projects. ITD hopes that will help develop a plan to minimize potential impacts during construction.

The five projects include a Union Pacific Railroad Bridge Replacement, the Main Street Bridge Replacement, the Inkom West and East interchange, overall pavement improvement, and replacement of the Rapid Creek Bridge on the Old Highway 30 business loop.

You can access the “public meeting” here.