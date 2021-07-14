BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A fire disaster emergency proclamation issued on July 9 by Idaho Governor Brad Little will allow trucks carrying jet fuel and other fire equipment exemptions from certain federal regulations to assist with the western states’ wildfire fighting efforts.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s Ports of Entry and Idaho State Police will waive the “hours of operation” that limit how long truckers can drive within a shift. This applies to trucks carrying loads assisting in the firefighting efforts for the next 30 days. If the crisis continues past this date, Governor Little or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration may extend the exemptions.

“The Idaho Transportation Department’s Port of Entry inspectors are aware of the exemptions and prepared to assist trucks carrying firefighting products in any way they can,” Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said. “All transportation department resources are ready to assist the firefighting efforts as needed.”

