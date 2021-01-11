VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will close ID-31 from Swan Valley to Victor temporarily Tuesday.

The closure will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to safely move the snow, ITD crews will be conducting multiple snow removal operations along the highway.

Due to recent storms, the area has accumulated a large amount of snow that is hazardous to the area. This planned operation is in efforts to prevent future avalanches and properly remove snow along the roadway the safest way possible for the public and for ITD crews.

ITD advises drivers to plan your trip accordingly during this planned road closure for maintenance.

You can check for road updates on Idaho’s traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.

