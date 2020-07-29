Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The public will have a chance to weigh in on plans for improvements to U.S. 20 between Chester and Ashton Thursday.

Engineers say unconsolidated access along the highway and heavy increases in traffic loads have created multiple conflicts. Statistics indicate over 30% of crashes there were same-direction sideswipe, rear-end, or angle related.

The Idaho Transportation Department is initiating an Environmental Assessment to evaluate the impacts, risks, benefits, and costs associated with the project.

Instead of a public meeting, ITD will host a virtual meeting in two formats. The first is a video on the project website. The second will be a Facebook Live event.

The open house begins Thursday on the project website.

There is a designated section for the public to leave its comments. The comment period begins Thursday and continues through August 31.

The Facebook Live event will address the concerns and comments on August 4, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.