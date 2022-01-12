IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With Idaho’s rapidly growing economy and commitment to improving infrastructure, the demand for skilled construction labor has never been greater. To meet that need, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is offering an intensive five-week training program in the spring of 2022 in multiple locations across the state.

ITD will host programs in Idaho Falls, Boise and Rathdrum. Applicants selected for the program will receive hands-on training in heavy equipment operation, cement masonry and welding and ironwork. Applicants can also earn a free Commercial Driver’s License.

Now in its fourth year, 75% of the program’s graduates have obtained employment with companies in the industry.

Classes are scheduled as follows:

Idaho Falls – March 21 through April 22

Boise – April 18 through May 20

Rathdrum – June 13 through July 15

ITD is accepting applications until all program spots are filled. To apply, applicants must submit a resume and letter of interest to onthejobIdaho@gmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 7129, Boise, Idaho 83707.

Applicants must be at least 21, hold a valid driver’s license, and be able to pass a drug screening and DOT physical. No prior construction experience is necessary. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information, please contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152.

The post ITD to provide free hands-on construction training spring of 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.