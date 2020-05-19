News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Elections Office is again reminding Idaho voters that the Idaho Primary Election is May 19. However, it is being conducted by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic and votes will actually be counted on June 2.

There will be no in-person voting available at any time.

Registered voters must submit a request to receive an official election ballot by mail. You may make a request for an absentee ballot online or by calling the Bonneville county election office at 208-529-1363 to request a paper form. (Contact the County Clerk or Elections Office for specific numbers in your county.) Paper requests may be faxed, e-mailed, or mailed.

If you request a ballot will require the elector’s name, resident address, mailing address for the ballot, party ballot choice, and the voter’s signature. A phone number is also recommended. Those requests for ballots must be received in the county election office by Tuesday, May 19 by 8 p.m.

Voted ballots must be returned to the election office by 8 p.m. on June 2. Election results will be posted after 9 p.m.

Here are the key dates to remember:

May 19 by 8 p.m. Deadline to submit absentee ballot requests

May 19 by 8 p.m. Deadline to register to vote.

June 2 by 8 p.m. Deadline to return voted ballot to election office

June 2 after 9 p.m. Results of election to be released as they become available.