LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery released 75 jack Chinook salmon in Hayden Pond on Wednesday.

Jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined.

Hayden Creek Pond is a popular family fishing hole with a picnic shelter, tables, grills and restroom. The 1.7 acre pond is about 24 miles south of Salmon on Highway 28, then three miles up the Hayden Creek Road.

For more information on Hayden Pond, as well as other local fishing opportunities, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 or visit the Idaho Fishing Planner.

