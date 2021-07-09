CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery personnel released 250 jack Chinook salmon in Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to have any Chinook salmon fisheries in the Upper Salmon River this year, due to low wild fish returns, as well as low adult hatchery returns. But we have been seeing a good return of hatchery jack Chinook salmon, particularly at Sawtooth Hatchery,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game fisheries manager. “We’re working to get as many of these fish out into places where anglers have the opportunity to harvest them.”

Jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, located 15 miles northwest of Challis, offers plentiful rainbow trout as well as kokanee. A Forest Service developed campground and boat ramp are located on the east side of the 49 acre reservoir.

For more information on Mosquito Flat Reservoir as well as other local fishing opportunities, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 or visit the Idaho Fishing Planner.

The post Jack Chinook Salmon stocked in Mosquito Flat appeared first on Local News 8.