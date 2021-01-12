MGN Online

The jackpots for two lottery games continue to rise this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $615 million and the Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $550 million.

It has been nearly two years since the two national lottery games offered such giant prizes and only the second time both jackpots have topped $500 million.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The post Jackpots getting bigger for Mega Millions and Powerball appeared first on Local News 8.