JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming Affordable Housing have released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to produce a new Housing Nexus Study.

The “Employee Generation by Land Use” study will document links between the construction of new developments or redevelopments against the employees generated by that new development.

It will show what types of jobs are being created, the wages being earned, the percentage of the workforce living locally, and the gap between income and housing costs.

The community’s goal is to house at least 65% of the Teton County workforce locally. Existing policy requires developers to mitigate their impact on affordable housing.

The study will provide information about the existing types of jobs, the wages being earned, the percentage of the workforce living locally, the gap between income and housing costs, and information about the impact of non-brick-and-mortar businesses.

Responses to the RFQ are due in by Feb. 27, 2020. The town and county hope to have results in hand by Nov. 30, 2020.