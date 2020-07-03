Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Town Council has approved an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear cloth face coverings in public places.

You can read the full ordinance here.

Teton County Public Health Officer, Dr. Travis Riddell, has asked the state to approve a similar public health order, which would apply to all of Teton County. County health orders must be approved by the Wyoming’s State Health Officer. The county had not heard whether its request was being approved.

Councilman Arne Jorgensen stated, “The state is struggling with this just like we are and has been supportive in increasing our local infrastructure to manage infections with testing materials and contact tracing.”

The town council approved a resolution earlier this week, then scheduled the formal vote on a written resolution Friday afternoon.