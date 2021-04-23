JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Jackson Town Manager Larry Pardee is recommending a Fiscal Year 22 budget that includes $33 million in program expenditures.

It will be a tricky year, as the Town attempts to balance numerous COVID-19 emergency funds with revenue from ongoing operations. At this time, official say prudent budgeting and planning and major budget reductions last year have landed Jackson well positioned in the near-term.

Pardee’s plan would restore funding for programs and Capital projects. Core program services account for 66% of the budget, including 150 full-time equivalent employees. Several key positions that were frozen out last year were restored to the budget this year. Those include a mental health advocate, snowplow driver, a long-range planner, a code enforcement officer, an assistant attorney, and an IT Administrator. The town is also recommending hiring a new Ecosystem Stewardship Administrator and a Transportation Lead.

The Town’s FY2022 recommended budget is presented in two formats, the Priority Driven Budget format broken into 39 programs and the line-item budget. Public meetings regarding the budget will take place at the following times.

Monday, April 26 from 9:00am-12:00pm

Wednesday, April 28 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, April 29 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Monday, May 10 from 2:00-5:00pm

Monday, May 17 from 9:00am-12:00pm

Monday, May 24 from 3:00-5:00pm

Monday, June 14 from 3:00-5:00pm

After extensive meetings and discussion, Town Council is expected to approve the budget at its Regular Meeting on Monday, June 21.

