Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole businessman Peter Long has announced his candidacy for the Teton County Board of Commissioners.

Long said his goal is to represent hard-working families on issues like housing, health care, and child care costs.

“As your Commissioner, I will fight for more working-class neighborhoods that offer affordable housing and rental options. I’ll work on real transportation solutions that reduce congestion and make our roads safer. And I will partner with the private sector to foster a climate where businesses and workers can succeed.”

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Long served on the National Security Council for two presidential administrations before transitioning into the private sector as a marketing and public relations consultant.

He currently serves on the boards of the Teton County Fair and Jackson Hole Therapeutic Riding.