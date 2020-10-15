JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-In conjunction with their joint Parks and Recreation Department, the Town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming have announced completion of the Snow King Apartments and Park Shop.

Located across the fairgrounds, the structure was built with SPET funding. It includes two floors of storage and maintenance of snowplows and other machinery and two floors of employee housing for government workers.

The two upper floors include 26 units, including 9 one-bedroom and 17 studio apartments. The studio units are expected to house START bus drivers in the winter and other seasonal employees in the summer. They are furnished and include shared access to a kitchen, lounge, and laundry.

Town Assistant Manager Roxanne Robinson said, “the Snow King Apartments are already critical for recruiting and retaining employees and will provide a cost-effective option for housing seasonal staff and interns.”

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ashworth called it a smart use of space.

The lower floors will house Park administration offices, a staff locker room, garage equipment, and tool storage. The parks department now employees 16 workers that maintain 19 parks, over 50 miles of pathways and crews that provide winter trail grooming and sidewalk snow shoveling through the winter.

A public open house has been canceled due to COVID-19, but a video tour will be available on town websites around November 2.