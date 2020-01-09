Top Stories

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-On a 4-1 vote, the Jackson Town Council has approved a long-debated Snow King Resort Association Master Plan.

Mayor Pete Muldoon said he believes negotiations have reached a good compromise that resulted in a win for the community as a whole.

Muldoon said it was his view the community had issues with some of the development plans, especially plans for a zip-line, but was ready to concede those developments in exchange for completion of a new gondola, a second sheet of ice for skating, and assurances that housing mitigation is provided.

The agreement establishes a mechanism for collecting fees to pay for maintenance and to set aside a minimum $500,000 reserve fund to guarantee ongoing operation of ski area operations.