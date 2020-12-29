Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce will extend the community’s Visitor Testing program through January 31, 2021.

Hotels and other resort and hospitality industries can notify guests before arrival so they can pre-order a VAULT test and send it to their Wyoming lodging address. That will enable the guest to test while in place and receive their results to mitigate quarantine or other travel limitations when they return home.

“We know visitors have been using the program and, as such, can come on vacation and contribute to our communities’ economic wellbeing. The program is a means to keep residents and visitors safe. This program is not affecting the availability of tests for Wyoming employees and residents,” commented Anna Olson, Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

VAULT tests can be administered at the guest’s convenience and on any schedule. Test results are sent to the Teton County Public Health Office. If positive, guests will have to follow Wyoming’s in-state quarantine requirements. Those who have already returned home agree to assist local contact tracing, should they test positive and show no symptoms.

The program was conceived and developed in a collaborative effort that included the Chamber, St. John’s Health, Teton County Public Health, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, and the Governor’s office.

You can find more information about the VAULT test here.

The post Jackson extends visitor testing program appeared first on Local News 8.