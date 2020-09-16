Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is among a force of support heading to the western Oregon fire front this week.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division dispatched a strike team of fire engines to support the state of Oregon.

Seven wildland fire engines, three support vehicles, and 27 firefighters are headed to the Echo Mountain Fire. The states of Kansas, South Dakota, and Wyoming each contributed one engine. Jackson Hole Fire-EMS, Fremont County, Campbell County, and Rock Springs Fire Department also sent one engine each. The Strike Team Leaders were provided by Sublette county Unified Fire and WSFD.

“No single State or agency has all the resources needed to deal with fires of this magnitude,” said Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser. “Wyoming has received lots of resources over the years from other States, and are glad that we are able to send support to them when needed.”

The force was assembled under the Great Plains Interstate Compact. The team will be on assignment for about 18 days to help Oregon fight its numerous fires across the state.

The Echo Mountain Fire complex is headquartered near Lincoln City, Oregon.