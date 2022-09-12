JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- Jackson first responders gathered this morning to hold a memorial ceremony and hike on Snow King Mountain carrying a badge with the name of a fallen first responder.

The ceremony started with officers and members of the Jackson community reading the names of fallen first responders.

Fire Chief, Brady Hansen, says the ceremony helps to honor those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the attacks. He says, “It’s important to us at Jackson Hole Fire, EMS and throughout all emergency services to remember September 11th, to remember those emergency responders who answered that call, even at the parish of their own lives. And to remember all the people who perished on that day at the hands of the worst terrorist event in world history.”

Chief Hansen says reflecting back on that terrible day is still challenging. “I was on duty that morning as a captain on an engine and and I still get choked up when I need to talk about that morning. But now it’s an opportunity for us as the senior members of emergency response organizations to help the new members of our organization who are coming in to the fire service or into law enforcement.”

He says while it happened in New York the pain of the event was felt all over. “Over 103 countries around the world lost citizens that day. So it was really a terror attack on the whole world and particularly certainly, mostly pointed at America. But but every country suffered that day at the hands of terrorism.”

On the hike, the department marked where 110 stories would have been. The 110 stories represented the height of the twin towers.

Pete Wilson is a Fire Fighter in Jackson, he wore his gear to hike up the mountain. He says for him this makes the hike more about those who lost their lives answering the call for help. “In my mind, this is something that’s supposed to be arduous. It’s supposed to be uncomfortable. And every time you want to stop and you want to quit, you’ve got to remind yourself why you’re doing it.”

Wilson says the names he carried up reminds him of what the attacks cost and he takes responsibility to remember this event and teach new generations. “We just can’t ever forget. And it’s on us to make sure that new generations and generations to come never forget this…it’s a very important, life changing event that changed our entire world. And I think it’s really important that we know that. And we honor those men and women that gave their gave their lives to try and help others that day.”

Ernie Rodriguez has a more personal connection to the hike up the mountain.

He met a retired New York Firefighter who responded to the call for help during the attacks along with his brother. His friend, Rob Carlo, and his Brother Micheal Carlo went to help, but only Rob made it back home that day.

Rodriguez says he made sure he had his friend and his brother with him while he hiked the mountain. “Both him and his brother responded, to the 911 incidents and he was able to make it out. But his brother wasn’t. So it was real important for me to, Get his brother’s badge, Michael Carlo, and take him on the hike up with me. And just remember him and all the other first responders who lost their lives.”

He says his friend’s story inspired him to follow in their foot steps. “Remember it like it was yesterday. And it inspired me. You know, it made me want to be one of those guys that was there ready to help other people, because that’s what it’s all about, you know? That’s why we do what we do to help others and hopefully save property. But life of everything.”

He encourages others to find ways to support your local fire departments and law enforcement. He says this will help to continue to honor the legacy of those who have fallen.

