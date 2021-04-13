JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Jackson Hole Airport Board has accepted an FAA grant under the Airports Coronavirus Response Grant Program. The document was approved by the Town of Jackson and Teton County Monday.

The $3,239,894 was part of a Congressional Appropriation providing funding for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens and debt service payments.

All of the funds must be used for purposes directly related to the airport. The Airport Board plans to allocate the grant to airport operating expenses and debt service payments.

The Airport Board reported Monday that emplanements were down by 42% in the last 12 months. The grant funds will be directed towards operations, pandemic response, and debt service.

Using a separate $38.8 million runway reconstruction budget, the airport will close to all airport traffic for construction beginning April 11, 2022 and remain closed for 78 days, until June 28, 2022.

