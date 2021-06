JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Airport is landing some new flights with Allegiant Airlines.

The airport posted to its Facebook page Thursday.

Like the Idaho Falls Airport, they were welcomed with a water salute.

Jackson Hole passengers can now take Allegiant flights to Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Reno.

