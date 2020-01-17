News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jackson Hole Airport Board is taking steps to offset the carbon emissions of the airport’s operational vehicles and its employee commuter miles. It will continue to encourage ride-sharing and carpooling.

The board committed to purchase offsets through the Good Traveler Program. The program sets a rate of $2 per 400 miles driven. Money goes directly to certified projects through the Rocky Mountain Institute.

The airport’s operational vehicles include snow removal equipment. Other airport vehicles have already been recognized as a “Green Fleet” by Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities. The next step will be to bring all vehicles to a net-zero for carbon emissions.

“Environmental best practices are central to our Board decisions. We are pleased to be able to support these carbon-neutral initiatives,” says Executive Director Jim Elwood. “Through the Good Traveler Program, we will be reaching out to other businesses and organizations in 2020 to provide a path to offset their travel and be a sustainable leader in our community.”

The Airport Board’s Grand Teton National Park Environmental Committee supported the purchase as an essential step towards having a “net-zero” Airport.