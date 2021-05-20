JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The addition of new flights to the jackson hole airport appears to be paying off.

The airport is reporting it saw more flyers last month than last year which was expected due to COVID-19.

Also say the numbers are up when compared to April 2019 with people flying out of the airport up 26% and people flying in up 20%.

During that same time, the airport says it added 30% more flights and now serves seven airlines.

