JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Airport is preparing for an upcoming runway closure.

The closure will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. on April 11 until 6:00 a.m. on June 28.

The airport will be closed to both airline and general aviation operations during this period.

Crews with Knife River Construction have been positioning materials and equipment to begin work immediately following the closure. The 78-day closure, which includes a 24/7 work schedule, will completely reconstruct the entire runway, provide a full-length underdrain system and add other safety enhancements.

The runway will not be lengthened or widened during the reconstruction.

In addition to the runway, the airport is taking advantage of the closure to undertake several terminal projects including work in the restaurant and gate areas.

Wadman Construction has been working to ensure a safe construction site for passengers in the terminal while they work to complete the Security Screening Checkpoint and holdroom.

Once the airport closes, these projects will be expedited. The new security checkpoint and holdroom will be completed by the June runway re-opening, while the restaurant and gate projects will be completed later in the Fall of 2022. In addition, members of the public will be able to rent cars at the airport during the closure period and the Airport Administration Office will remain open; however, all other services will be closed.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our neighbors and the community as these projects progress over the next several months. We are looking forward to completing construction and welcoming the community back to the Airport on June 28,” Jackson Hole Airport Board President Bob McLaurin said.

Over the next couple of weeks, the airport still recommends travelers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport two hours before scheduled departure times.

To check your flight status online, please visit the airline’s website directly or use www.jacksonholeairport.com.

