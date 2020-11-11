Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has announced it intends to open the ski area on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said the resort has been planning, modifying, and investing in procedures aimed at adhering to health and safety guidelines from the state, Teton County Health, and protocols issued by the National Ski Area Association.

JHMR has already taken steps to limit daily ticket capacity and reduced capacity on the Aerial Tram to enable physical distancing. It is now introducing a new 20-day Midweek ByPass. That pass will black out 10 holiday dates and provide access to quieter days. JHMR is also offering a Season Pass Assurance Policy in the event of a COVID-19 related closure.

“Our operations have changed extensively,” Buckley said. “Every operational change was driven by our goal to open and stay healthy through the season. We need your help in complying with all of our procedures in order to do so,” she added.

