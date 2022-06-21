JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Registration for the beloved 4th of July Parade, put on by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, is open now through June 27.

This year’s 4th of July will also feature the return of the Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast, The Jackson Hole Rodeo, and fireworks with family activities at Snow King Mountain Resort and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The 4th of July parade is an annual tradition that celebrates our Town’s culture and Western heritage and the birth of our nation’s independence. The parade will feature Jackson’s chapter of the American Legion, who will present the colors, the Jackson Hole Community Band, who will play the National Anthem, and riders on horseback, classic cars, floats, bicycles, tractors, and more. All floats are proudly led by local law enforcement, including Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr and Town of Jackson Police Chief Michelle Weber.

Beginning at 10 am, the parade will follow its traditional route. It will start at the Jackson Hole Fairgrounds, proceed down Glenwood Ave, passing near town square on Broadway, where float announcements will be made, then return to the fairgrounds via S. Willow St. Spectators are encouraged to watch anywhere along the route and prepare for road closures in the area between 10 am and 12 pm.

Float sign-ups have been opened for those who wish to participate in this year’s iteration of the time-honored tradition, and sign-up is available on the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce’s website. The sign-ups will close on June 27th, one week before the parade.

The Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast will begin at 8 am on Deloney Avenue and continue until 10:30 am (just after the parade starts). The breakfast can be purchased upon arrival and is $13 for adults, $6 for children under 7, and free for children under 4. The rodeo takes place in the evening, beginning at 8 pm, and tickets are available here. The night is capped with a fireworks display launched from Snow King Mountain Resort and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Activities will be available at the base of each mountain.

For more information about Jackson’s 4th of July Celebration or other summer activities available, contact The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce & The Travel & Tourism Board’s Visitor Services at (307)733-3316.

