JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After 15 years of inspecting the town and county’s electrical work, Mike Bressler is hanging up the hard hat and retiring from the position of Chief Electrical Inspector.

“A lot of people are shocked,” Bressler said. “By how bad of an electrician I am!”

Fire/Electrical Inspector Butch Gosselin will move into Bressler’s position when he retires on December 3, 2021.

“We will all miss Mike’s jokes and the positive energy he brings to the office every day,” Fire Marshal Kathy Clay said.

The Chief Electrical Inspector gives the Town of Jackson and Teton County Home Rule as granted from the Wyoming Fire Marshal’s Office. Contractors benefit greatly from Home Rule, having inspectors close at hand when inspections are needed.

Bressler and his wife Anna will be moving to the warmer climate of Aztec, New Mexico. Bressler hopes to return to the valley next summer to guide river trips down the Snake River corridor.

“Being on the river is a pretty nice way to spend some retirement time,” Bressler said.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS thanks Bressler for his commitment and passion to ensure electrical installations are completed properly reducing the risk for injury and fire and wish him well in the next chapter of his life.

