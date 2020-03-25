JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell has released new recommendations aimed at containing the COVID-19 virus. They are not public health orders, but are strongly encouraged.

The recommendations state that adults, older than 65-years-of-age, and those with high risk medical conditions, stay at home, except for essential activities. Dr. Riddell also recommends that individuals who are currently visiting Teton County, Wyoming, should return to their primary residence; and that residents who leave the immediate regional area for any period of time, should upon their return make a safe choice for others and stay home for fourteen days after. Visitors who are considering a trip to Teton County, Wyoming, are discouraged from traveling to Teton County, Wyoming, during this pandemic.

The recommendations are voluntary and not enforceable by law. So, county officials urge residents not to call law enforcement if they know of someone violating the recommendations.

It is aimed at residents of Teton County, Wyoming as well as the surrounding local region, defined as Teton and Bonneville County, Idaho, and Sublette, Lincoln, and Fremont Counties in Wyoming.

