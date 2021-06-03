IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Junction will break ground on two projects this summer.

First, Ron Sayer Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram will be relocating its dealerships to Jackson Hole Junction.

The second project is the upscale, 224-unit Pioneer Crossing Apartments complex.

“Jackson Hole Junction is thrilled to bring two fantastic amenities to Idaho Falls,” said Matt Morgan, one of Jackson Hole Junction’s developers. “And this is just the beginning–we’ll be bringing more exciting projects to Jackson Hole Junction soon.”

Jackson Hole Junction will begin construction on both projects in July 2021.

“We have big plans for Jackson Hole Junction,” Morgan said. “We’re excited about these new ventures and look forward to sharing more good news soon.”

Jackson Hole Junction’s first hotel, a Holiday Inn & Suites, opened last June. The commercial center is looking to add a second hotel in 2022.

