JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the Jackson Hole Land Trust for using Earth Day as an opportunity to clean-up Karns Meadow.

On Friday, the Jackson Hole Land Trust coordinated a group of staff and volunteers to clean-up trash and other debris from the Karns Meadow Parcel, between Snow King Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

The TCJPRD appreciates the hard work and help from volunteers and Land Trust staff to help keep the community’s public places clean.

Karns Meadow encompasses approximately 41 acres and contains important wetlands that are fed by Flat Creek, which bisects the meadow from the northeast corner to the southwest corner. The park is open to the public from dawn to dusk and is frequented by a host of wildlife such as moose, mule deer, bald eagles and osprey.

The post Jackson Hole Land Trust clean up Day at Karns Meadow appeared first on Local News 8.