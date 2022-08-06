JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Marathon, Half Marathon and Quarter Marathon will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

More than 500 runners will take to one of the most beautiful racecourses in the country, from Town Square to Teton Village, for this Boston-qualifier.

Race registration for all three races is now open. Register here. Jackson locals can use code “runjh” for a local discount.

The full marathon will start at Jackson Town Square, where spectator parking will be available at the Home Ranch Parking lot and the town parking garage. The Half Marathon will begin at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole. Spectators will be able to park in the church parking lot. The quarter marathon will start at the Village Road Transit Center/Stilson Lot, where parking will be available for spectators. Each race’s finish line will be at Teton Village Commons, complete with food & drinks for replenishment, beer for celebration, and entertainment and photo opportunities for proof!

Race packet and bib pickup will take place Friday, September 23, from 3 – 7 pm in Miller Park. Runner merch will also be available at bib pickup.

Then, on September 25, the “Jackson Hole Marathon Hobble” will take place in downtown Jackson in its inaugural year! “The Hobble” will be a local beer crawl for runners and spectators, featuring beer deals from local bars and breweries. “We know how much runners love beer,” says Britney Magleby, Director of Events, “and this is a fun way to reward our racers, show local businesses some love, and get runners to stick around our beautiful town a little longer and see all Jackson has to offer!”

Runners can register here before prices increase in September. For August, The Jackson Hole Marathon is offering a discount to locals who wish to participate in the race. Locals may use the code “runjh” for a ten percent discount on the registration fee. The full marathon is a USTAF-sanctioned race and is a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

The post Jackson Hole Marathon set Sept. 24 appeared first on Local News 8.