JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort officially unveiled their new Thunder Lift on Saturday, making the ski lift the longest continuous ski vertical at any resort in the country.

The new feature is known to many as the center of Jackson Hole. Local News 8’s Jeff Roper attended the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday that showcased the new addition to the resort.

The lift inclines at 4,139 feet and provides an even faster ascent to the summit for all those looking to go skiing or snowboarding. The new lift cuts the ascent time in half then the previous ride, which allows skiers and snowboarders an exhilarating chill at about 4.7 miles per hour, and allows an easier exit for those looking to fit in more time riding down the mountain.

According to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort blog, “A new era of Thunder has arrived. The first legendary lift carried skiers for 24 years, the second 26 years and now, the newest Thunder is likely to serve skiers even longer.”

Thunder also offers improvements for lift operators, and each station has multiple touch screens showing important data like lift speed, wind direction and motor temperature.

