JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) President Mary Kate Buckley says COVID-19 safety protocol has protected employees, guests, and business partners this summer and she expects that to continue through the winter.

Testing during the summer season indicates there has been zero transmission of COVID-19 to resort employees.

In a letter to employees Thursday, Buckley said JHMR would follow the same protocols of the summer season into winter. “We’ll be open, safe and ready for you, and together with your vigilance and compliance we’ll have another great season,” she said.

She announced that the resort will operate for 137 days, opening on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 through April 11, 2021. The resort will comply with all health ordinances and implement any new operational safety protocols necessary to protect guests and employees.

All employees and guests will be required to wear face coverings in lines, loading and unloading chairlifts, gondolas, the Aerial Tram and in all indoor resort facilities, including retail stores, restaurants, guest services, ticketing, administrative offices and restrooms.

Guests will be advised of health protocols and the resort will work to pre-fulfill ticket purchases so guests can arrive with tickets in hand and eliminate a stop in the guest service center. Capacity changes will be in line with state and county ordinances.

Recent surveys indicate Jackson Hole guests are anxious for the winter season and intend to show up for it.